Boxed gifts for children

BUSINESSES, schools and charities in Sonning Common have donated 57 shoe boxes full of gifts for children in need.

The Abbeycrest care home encouraged people to get involved with Operation Christmas Child, which is organised by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organisation.

George King, customer relations advisor at the home in Kennylands Road, visited businesses with shoe boxes to fill with gifts.

More than 50 were returned as well as donations totalling £286.

Those involved were the Christian Aid shop, the

Co-op, Wood Lane Dentists and Sonning Common health centre, all in Wood Lane, St Andrew’s Pre- School in Albert Road, the Fish volunteer centre in Lea Road, Sonning Common Vauxhall in Peppard Road and Bishopswood Special School in Grove Road.