Monday, 13 December 2021
A SANTA trail is taking place in Sonning Common to raise money for the village pre-school.
Children need to find all the Santas hidden in front gardens throughout the village to win a prize.
Residents can buy a £2 map from Heath & Watkins or the Co-op, both in Wood Lane, or the pre-school in Grove Road.
The trail will run until Thursday, December 23.
