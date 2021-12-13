Monday, 13 December 2021

Santa trail

A SANTA trail is taking place in Sonning Common to raise money for the village pre-school. 

Children need to find all the Santas hidden in front gardens throughout the village to win a prize. 

Residents can buy a £2 map from Heath & Watkins or the Co-op, both in Wood Lane, or the pre-school in Grove Road. 

The trail will run until Thursday, December 23. 

