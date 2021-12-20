Pub donation

A PUB in Sonning Common is donating the proceeds from its Christmas raffle to a charity.

The Hare and Hounds pub in Woodlands Road will hold the event on Christmas Eve from 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £1 and the prizes include a five-litre Hofmeister keg, an Amazon Fire tablet, wine, spirits and chocolates.

The money raised will go to the Fish charity in Lea Road, which provides transport and support to elderly and disabled residents.