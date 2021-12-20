Raffle draw

SONNING Common Pre-School was choosing the winners of its Christmas raffle today (Friday).

The top three prizes are a deluxe hamper from the

Co-op in Wood Lane, four tickets to see the Reading Rockets basketball team and a dog or horse photoshoot with Harper’s Photography.

Other prizes include a round at Henley Golf Club, a voucher from Sienna Beauty in Peppard Road and lunch for two at the Unicorn in Peppard.

All the money raised will go to the pre-school in Grove Road.