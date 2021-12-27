Monday, 27 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warning over ‘scary’ men

HOMES in Sonning Common have been targeted by “Nottingham knockers”.

The scammers are young men selling poor quality cleaning products at inflated prices who scope out potential burglary victims.

They were spotted in Newfield Road, Chiltern Road, Widmore Lane and Wood Lane.

One resident said: “I answered the door and he showed me his credentials. I didn’t say a word. He then started verbally abusing me. I shut the door and he walked off, waving his fist at me and shouting. Very scary.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33