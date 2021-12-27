Warning over ‘scary’ men

HOMES in Sonning Common have been targeted by “Nottingham knockers”.

The scammers are young men selling poor quality cleaning products at inflated prices who scope out potential burglary victims.

They were spotted in Newfield Road, Chiltern Road, Widmore Lane and Wood Lane.

One resident said: “I answered the door and he showed me his credentials. I didn’t say a word. He then started verbally abusing me. I shut the door and he walked off, waving his fist at me and shouting. Very scary.”