Drink-driver

A WOMAN has been fined £500 for drink-driving.

Charlotte Dubsoc, 34, of Bay Tree Rise, Sonning Common, was caught driving on Bath Road, Slough, on June 26, last year with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

She admitted the offence when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was also banned from driving for 20 months and ordered her to pay £550 costs.

