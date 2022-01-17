Minibus shopping trips

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has resumed its shopping trips.

On Mondays, January 17, 24 and 31, the bus will visit Tesco in Henley. There will also be a visit to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, January 27.

The bus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, January 25 there will be a trip to the Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm. There will be a £6 trip to Ikea in Reading on Thursday, January 20 with a pick-up time of 12.30am and a return time of 3.30pm.

An £8 trip to Oxford city centre to see the museums and shops will take place on Wednesday, January 26 with a pick-up time of 10.15am from the village hall in Wood Lane and a return time of 3.30pm.

The trips are subject to weather conditions.

For more information and to book, call 0118 972 3986.