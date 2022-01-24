Extension plan

Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
A FARMER has claimed someone is trying to ... [more]
Monday, 24 January 2022
A HOUSE in Sonning Common could be extended.
The McLellan family, of Blounts Court Road, have applied for planning permission for a two-storey side extension and a single-storey rear and front extension.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by Wednesday.
24 January 2022
