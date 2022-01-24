Don’t light the bridge

COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common do not support plans to illuminate Henley Bridge.

The Make Henley Shine group is campaigning to have 470 energy-efficient, low-voltage LED nodes attached to the Grade I listed crossing.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, urged councillors to write to the highways authority if they opposed the plans.

Councillor Diana Pearman said: “We’re a rural community and we’re trying to keep it that way and Henley is a neighbour.”

Councillor John Stoves added: “There’s too much light pollution as there is.”