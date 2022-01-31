February Fish trips

THE minibus service of the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will run trips next month.

On Mondays, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, the bus will visit Tesco in Henley.

There will also be a visit to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, February 24.

On Thursday, February 10 there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and on Wednesday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 15 there will be a trip to Reading town centre.

The bus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 23 there will be a trip to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm.

There will be a £6 trip to Marlow on Tuesday, February 22 with a pick-up time of 12.45am and a return time of 4pm.

A £10 trip to the Orchids Festival at Kew Gardens will take place on Thursday, February 17 with a pick-up time of 9.45am and a return time of 3.30pm.

For more information and to book, call 0118 972 3986.