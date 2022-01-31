Monday, 31 January 2022

Independent estate agent opens office in village centre

A NEW estate agent will open in Sonning Common on Monday.

Bridges Estate Agents, an independent company, has taken over an office in Wood Lane opposite Green Lane. 

The company has been selling properties in Sonning Common for more than 30 years from its office in Church Road, Caversham, and the company decided it would be good to have a second branch in the village itself. 

Managing director Andy Richards said: “Our team have in-depth local knowledge of all the benefits of living in and around this sought-after village, including its host of excellent facilities, restaurants, schools for all age groups and the beautiful surrounding South Oxfordshire countryside.

“We have been planning to open an office in Sonning Common for several years and are delighted to be finally based in the village.”

Bridges, which was founded about 25 years ago, has sponsored schools in the village, including their football teams and events such as Christmas and summer fairs.

