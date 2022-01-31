A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed on Tuesday due to staff absences.
Another class at Bishopswood Special School in Grove Road was partially closed.
31 January 2022
