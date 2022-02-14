Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Buddy bench

A “BUDDY bench” is to be installed at Memorial Park in Sonning Common. 

Florence House, a children’s home in Baskerville Road raised £400 to pay for the bench, which will be placed in the play area that is to be built at the new recreation ground off Reades Lane.

“Buddy bench” is a UK-wide initiative where children who feel sad, upset, worried or lonely can sit on a bench to show they’re in need of a friend.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33