A “BUDDY bench” is to be installed at Memorial Park in Sonning Common.

Florence House, a children’s home in Baskerville Road raised £400 to pay for the bench, which will be placed in the play area that is to be built at the new recreation ground off Reades Lane.

“Buddy bench” is a UK-wide initiative where children who feel sad, upset, worried or lonely can sit on a bench to show they’re in need of a friend.