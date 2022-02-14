Mother launches slimming group

A SLIMMING World group will be launched in Sonning Common next month.

Kirsty Durnford will be running the weekly class at Kidmore End Memorial Hall in Reades Lane, starting on Tuesday, March 1 at 9.30am.

The 31-year-old, who lives in the village with her husband Adam and their three daughters, Beau, seven, Darcie, five, and Fleur, one, decided to start her own group after Slimming World helped her lose three stone in five months.

Mrs Durnford said: “During lockdown I struggled to eat healthily and keep active. This is because I was home-schooling my two children and was pregnant with my third.

“The weight had crept on me and by the end of my pregnancy I was almost 18 stone.

“After I gave birth to my third daughter in September 2020 I decided it was time to tackle my weight.

“I wanted to do it for my children to show them the importance of being healthy. I was determined and the support of my friends and family helped me achieve this.

“In April last year, with the encouragement of my best friend, I started the couch to 5k running app. Being overweight, I had no confidence and was very conscious of my body so we stuck to quiet roads and went out in the dark so nobody would recognise me.

“After nine weeks I had lost two-and-a-half stone. Over the following weeks the weight loss slowed down and my determination faded a little so in the August I decided I needed to do something to keep my determination going and I joined Slimming World.

“I was so nervous to walk through the doors in the first week but I was greeted by a room full of friendly and welcoming faces and it instantly wiped away my anxieties.

“I lost more than 6lb in the first week and that gave me the kick I needed.

“Over the weeks the support from my consultant and fellow members of the group kept me going.

“Since joining Slimming World I have lost three stone. I have so much more confidence now and Darcie shares my love for running and joins me on my runs at the weekends.”

For more information, just show up on the day or join the Facebook page called “Slimming World with Kirsty, Sonning Common”.