Cafe given top rating for hygiene

A CAFÉ in Sonning Common has been giving a five-star food hygiene rating after an inspection.

The Spring, which is at Springwater Peppard Congregational Church in Blounts Court Road, opened in April last year.

It scored five stars, or “very good”, following a visit by South Oxfordshire District Council environmental health officers as part of the Scores on the Doors scheme.

Louise Colam set up the café following the success of the church’s food bank during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

She wanted to create a community hub where people could meet up to socialise and buy affordable food and drink.

Mrs Colam, who runs the café with Ruth Elwell, said: “It was opened as a response to lockdown to offer a safe space for community groups and passers-by to meet.

“The Spring is growing in success, offering a selection of hot meals and cakes at affordable prices and looking to serve the community with craft meet-ups on Thursdays and local links made with nursing homes and charity groups.”

The café serves tea and coffee, cakes, soup and fruit and vegetables sourced from the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, which is part of the Ways and Means Trust.

It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm and Wednesdays from noon to 2pm.