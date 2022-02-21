One in, one out at council

SONNING Common Parish Council has gained a new member and lost one.

Brian Robinson, of Westleigh Drive, was co-opted at meeting on Monday.

The 50-year-old father of two said he wanted to serve the community.

Mr Robinson, who works for the Rural Payments Agency, said: “I moved out of business into the civil service for that reason too.

“I was in the army and then I helped people make money but I’d rather help the community.

“Logistics, health and safety and operationals are things I’ve done over the last 25 years which I can bring with confidence to make Sonning Common a better place for everyone but particularly my children and their friends.”

He has two sons, Toby, six, and Miles, four.

Mr Robinson said he was passionate about creating a feeling of community, bringing people together and representing the interests of all villagers.

He said: “The Memorial Park is a fabulous project and key to creating more community feeling for what is already a wonderful village.

“I want the opportunity to help people by improving their wellbeing and their safety and using everything I’ve got to add to what the council is already doing.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Keith Settle has resigned due to “career advancement opportunities”.

The Shiplake College teacher joined the council in May last year with the hope of helping to tackle fly-

tipping and youth crime.

There are now two vacancies on the council following the resignation of Dirk Jones last month.

If you are interested in joining, or for more information, call parish clerk Philip Collings on 0118 972 3616 or email clerk@sonningcommon

parishcouncil.gov.uk