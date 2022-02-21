Village hall floor to be replaced

THE floor of Sonning Common village hall is to be replaced.

The floorboards at the hall in Wood Lane are coming up due to moisture underneath them.

The parish council, which meets at the hall, says the entire floor needs to be removed in order for the foundations to be dried out and then a new floor put down.

It has received several estimates for the work, which go as high as £18,000, and will apply for grants to help meet the cost.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “We’ve had experts brought in from all over the place and we’ve got a renovation cost of up to £18,000 for the whole floor.

“We’re thinking of getting it done in August as they’ll need to shut the hall for a few weeks.

“We do have the funds to pay for it but we’d look to seek grants.”

Councillors approved the work at a meeting on Monday with one vote against.

Councillor Jonny Bidgood said: “This is a serious amount of money to be spent on the floor. It should be done as a repair job.”