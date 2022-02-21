Missing romance

IT seems Valentine’s Day wasn’t a romantic ... [more]
Monday, 21 February 2022
IT seems Valentine’s Day wasn’t a romantic celebration for everyone this year.
David Bartholomew, who represents Shiplake division on Oxfordshire County Council, was busy with parish council meetings on Monday night.
Speaking at a meeting of the Sonning Common Parish Council, he said that he was not too popular at home for missing the opportunity of a loving gesture.
He said: “My wife asked, ‘What are we doing for Valentine’s Day?’ and I said, ‘Well I’ve got three parish council meetings’. It didn’t go down well.”
