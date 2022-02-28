Village choir finally celebrates Christmas with concert

A CHRISTMAS concert finally took place in Sonning Common after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Harmony, the village choir, had to stop meeting in December due to the rise of the Omicron variant as many of its members are older people.

It was not until Thursday last week that it was able to hold the concert at Peppard War Memorial Hall.

The event started with a warm-up led by the choir’s musical director, Anne Fairbrother, who almost missed the occasion after pulling a muscle in her back.

Then members performed poems, skits, readings and songs in both groups and as soloists.

Afterwards they enjoyed a Christmas cake with a choir-themed card made from icing on top.

Veteran singer Vince Hill, from Shiplake, was due to be the guest of honour but he had to pull out at the last minute. The choir had been planning to perform his hit Edelweiss for him. Another performer also had to cancel his appearance.

Group founder Barry Wood said that despite these setbacks, the event was a great success and the members had an enjoyable time.

He said: “The big day was meticulously planned, just like the

D-day landings of 1944.

“It was just like the Christmases of old when there wasn’t any TV and people knew how to amuse themselves and have good, clean fun.

“Single and group acts performed poems, skits, readings and tunes — old ones, new ones and forgotten ones, all without fear or inhibition.

“For two hours we all floated on an intoxicating, magic sleigh of opportunity knocks.

“There was still copious food and drink to come and, of course, the Christmas cake. Unlike in the war years, the cake was not rationed.

“I feel a blessed relief that the wartime spirit prevailed and the show did go on.”

Harmony meets at the War Memorial Hall every Thursday from 1.15pm. For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.