Woman fined for speeding

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has been ordered to pay £224 for speeding.
Ann Fairley Dayton, 82, of Kennylands Road, was fined £100 for driving 39mph on 30mph road.
She was caught on the B481 in Park Corner, near Nettlebed, on January 20.
Oxford Magistrates also ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. Her driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say