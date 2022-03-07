Woman fined for speeding

A WOMAN from Sonning Common has been ordered to pay £224 for speeding.

Ann Fairley Dayton, 82, of Kennylands Road, was fined £100 for driving 39mph on 30mph road.

She was caught on the B481 in Park Corner, near Nettlebed, on January 20.

Oxford Magistrates also ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. Her driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.