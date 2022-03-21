Poison scare

WORK to improve the water system at Watlington ... [more]
Monday, 21 March 2022
RAT poison was found in the office at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.
The discovery was made by the village youth club, which meets at the school in Reades Lane on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
It was reported by staff and the poison is now contained in an appropriate and labelled box.
21 March 2022
More News:
Cyclist rides across desert for hospitality trade charities
A MAN from Christmas Common cycled 260km across ... [more]
POLL: Have your say