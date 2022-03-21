Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Poison scare

RAT poison was found in the office at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

The discovery was made by the village youth club, which meets at the school in Reades Lane on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It was reported by staff and the poison is now contained in an appropriate and labelled box.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33