Singing for Ukraine

A CHOIR in Sonning Common will be raising money for the people of Ukraine on Thursday, April 7.

All the money that members of Harmony usually pay for their weekly singing session will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

The session will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road from 1.15pm.

The Ukraine flag will be displayed behind the choir’s logo and yellow and blue cupcakes will be made specially for the occasion.

To donate, visit justgiving.

com/fundraising/harmony

sings