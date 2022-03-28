Councillors opposed to name for new homes

COUNCILLORS have opposed plans to name a new housing development in Sonning Common.

Developer T A Fisher & Sons, which was granted planning permission for 25 new homes off Kennylands Road in September 2020, wants the scheme to have its own name as the properties are slightly set back from the street.

However, parish councillors would prefer the house addresses to be Kennylands Road and just be numbered from 58 to 78.

Another option was to rename the road “Hemphill Close” after Dr Peter Hemphill who died in July last year. He founded the health centre in Wood Lane in 1972.

Other suggestions included Bird Place, after Dr William Bird, who founded Sonning Common Green Gym, Kirkwood Close, after Gareth Kirkwood, managing director of the AA, who was awarded an OBE for his services to road transport during the coronavirus pandemic, Burr Rise and Rudgings Close.

Councillor Jonny Bidgood told a council meeting: “I am all in favour of keeping it as Kennylands Road.

“It should be kept the same as it was supposed to be an infill development.

“However, if we are going to vote for a name then I’ve got no debate that it should be Hemphill. No sure about Hemphill Close but Hemphill would be good.”

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said: “We are going to have other roads to name so if we have a burning desire that someone should be honoured we’ll have more opportunities to do that in the future.

“We should keep it as Kennylands Road as there is a gap in the numbering for it.”

The council decided by five votes to two for the development not to have a separate name.

The developer suggested the names Kennylands Place and Kennylands Mews but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, would not favour these due to the duplication of “Kennylands”.