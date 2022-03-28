Quiz team wins again

GORING and Woodcote Medical Practice is to resume ... [more]
A QUIZ raised a total of £450 for Sonning Common Primary School.
Fifteen teams took part in the 28th annual event on Friday.
Two Hoots were crowned the winners after a tie-break question.
The team comprised Jeremy and Alison Smith, Leigh and Sue Rawlins and Katherine Lamprell.
They were presented with a team trophy and individual “winner gnomes”.
Two Hoots also won the quiz in 2019 and 2020.
The questions were set by Melanie White.
