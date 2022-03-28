Monday, 28 March 2022

Quiz team wins again

A QUIZ raised a total of £450 for Sonning Common Primary School.

Fifteen teams took part in the 28th annual event on Friday.

Two Hoots were crowned the winners after a tie-break question.

The team comprised Jeremy and Alison Smith, Leigh and Sue Rawlins and Katherine Lamprell.

They were presented with a team trophy and individual “winner gnomes”.

Two Hoots also won the quiz in 2019 and 2020.

The questions were set by Melanie White.

