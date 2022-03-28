Children’s home rated outstanding

A CHILDREN’S home in Sonning Common has been rated “outstanding” following an inspection.

Florence House cares for up to seven young people with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, complex needs and behavioural problems, who are unable to live with their families.

The Baskerville Road home, which is owned by Calcot Services for Children, was visited by inspectors from Ofsted, the education watchdog.

The inspectors’ report said the home provided “highly-effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good”.

This contributed to “significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for the children and young people, who need help, protection and care”.

Parents told the inspectors that their children were blossoming thanks to the care and support of staff and the ethos at the home and that they became emotional thinking about the positive progress and outcomes that were being achieved.

One parent said: “I’m so pleased with the care given to my son as it is helping him flourish into a lovely young man and sometimes it brings a tear to my eye to see him making so much progress.”

The report said the manager and staff were “exceptionally skilled” and provided “outstanding” care.

It added: “Children who struggled to engage with others, or found it difficult to go out in the community, now enjoy taking part in a variety of activities.

“This has supported them to improve their self-esteem, confidence and helped them build friendships with peers while improving their social skills.”

The report also said that the children were supported to engage in full-time education and that “excellent attention” was given to their health needs.

Sukhbir and Harvinder Singh, directors of Calcot Services for Children, said: “This report is testimony to the hard work and dedication of the highly trained and caring professionals at this wonderful home.

“It also reflects the warm, loving and family-style ethos that is at its heart, where the focus is on providing stability and enabling the vulnerable children in our care to heal and blossom.

“The rigorous inspection validates how we are achieving positive outcomes for our young people by helping them to thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment where they feel safe.”