Normal bus trips return

THE minibus service operated by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will return to full passenger numbers next month.

Despite the easing of the coronavirus restrictions, the requirement to wear a face mask will stay in place as the bus is a relatively confined space.

Passengers are reminded not to travel if they or anyone in their household are feeling unwell.

On Mondays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, the bus will visit Tesco in Henley.

There will also be a visit to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, April 28.

On Thursday, April 7, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and on Tuesday, April 5, the bus will visit Reading town centre.

The bus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

For more information, call 0118 9723986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.

org.uk