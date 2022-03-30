On Your Bike gets back on road

A CHARITY cycling event is returning after being cancelled for the past two years.

On Your Bike will take place from 10am on Sunday, starting and finishing in the car park at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road.

The family event has been running since 2007 but couldn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proceeds will be divided between the school, the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard and the Sonning Common community first responders.

Last week, the draw took place for a raffle with a prize of bicycle donated by

A W Cycles, a bike shop in Henley Road, Caversham. The winner was Chantelle Limb while Zac Nixon won a voucher for a new bike helmet.

On Your Bike is open to everyone regardless of age or ability as it is not a race. Entry costs £6 per person for pre-registration or £10 on the day.

Participants can choose to follow one of three routes of six, 12 and 20 miles. There is also a supervised playground cycle for youngsters.

Since it began, On Your Bike has raised about £60,000 for a range of charities and hundreds of people take part each year.

The event is sponsored by A W Cycles, Beville estate agents, Peppard Building Supplies, Higgs Group and the Henley Standard.