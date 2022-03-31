Driver escapes unhurt in crash at car dealers

A DIRECTOR of a car dealership in Sonning Common says it was a miracle no one was hurt after a car crashed on to its forecourt.

The VW Golf had been travelling along Peppard Road towards the village when it crossed the road, smashed through several security posts at Sonning Common Vauxhall and hit two parked cars for sale.

A directional sign pointing to the public library and a telegraph pole were also damaged in the incident, which happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday.

Sales director Paul Mullin said his sales team were inside the building when they heard a loud bang.

He said: “I wasn’t there at the time but there were two salespeople. After it happened, I got a call from them asking me to come in. They didn’t see it happen but they did hear one hell of a bang.

“Thankfully, none of our customers or staff were looking at a car on the forecourt at the time. Everyone was very lucky. It was a miracle no one was hurt. The driver told us what he was doing but what he was really doing was probably slightly different.

“He has damaged some of our security posts and a couple of our cars.”

Mr Mullin said the damaged cars were a Corsa worth £16,000 and a Mokka worth £17,000.

He said: “Both were used cars and I don’t know whether they can be repaired but it will all be in the hands of our insurers and we have to wait to hear from them.

“The police attended, as did the highways authority, as the car knocked over the village library sign and a telegraph pole.”

The dealership continued to trade throughout the drama and even sold a car.

Mr Mullin said: “One of our customers, who couldn’t get on the forecourt because of all the debris, parked over the road and we actually sold them a car while the investigation was going on.

“That evening we removed the damaged cars and cleared up all the debris from the forecourt and we traded as normal the next day.”

Thames Valley Police refused to provide details of the incident or whether the driver of the Golf was being investigated.