Sonning Common Parish Council set to grow

It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
Monday, 18 April 2022
SONNING Common Parish Council is set to expand.
It is seeking permission to raise the number of councillors from 12 to 15.
South Oxfordshire District Council is carrying out a public consultation on the proposals.
Residents can submit comments until April 29. If the proposal is approved, it will take effect from the elections in May next year.
