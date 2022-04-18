Monday, 18 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sonning Common Parish Council set to grow

Sonning Common Parish Council set to grow

SONNING Common Parish Council is set to expand.

It is seeking permission to raise the number of councillors from 12 to 15.

South Oxfordshire District Council is carrying out a public consultation on the proposals.

Residents can submit comments until April 29. If the proposal is approved, it will take effect from the elections in May next year.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33