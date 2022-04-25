Nippon natter

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will be given introductory lessons in the Japanese language.

The school successfully applied for a grant of £1,800 from the Japanese Society, which will be used to fund five lessons for every class in KS2 and a taster session to all children in KS1.

Any money left over will be used to buy materials to be used in the lessons and at the Japanese after-school club.

The school decided to apply for the grant after it held a successful Japanese language day last year.