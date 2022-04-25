Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver call

THE Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common is appealing for more volunteer drivers.

The service, which transports the elderly and disabled people to hospital and medical appointments, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or
email office@fishvolunteer
centre.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33