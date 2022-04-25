Driver call

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
THE Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common is appealing for more volunteer drivers.
The service, which transports the elderly and disabled people to hospital and medical appointments, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or
email office@fishvolunteer
centre.org.uk
POLL: Have your say