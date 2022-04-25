Cancer talk

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
A VIRTUAL talk organised by Sonning Common Health Centre’s patient participation group will take place on Wednesday, May 4 from 6pm to 7.15pm.
Consultant Brendan Smith will be talking about breast cancer. He will explain what to look out for and what treatments are available.
To book a place, email schcppg@gmail.com
