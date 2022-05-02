Cancer talk

A MAN who waited weeks to get a Ukrainian family ... [more]
Monday, 02 May 2022
A TALK about breast cancer awareness has been organised by Sonning Common Health Centre’s patient participation group.
Brendan Smith, a consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon, will give the talk on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.15pm via Zoom. To attend, email schcppg@gmail.com
Bus driver is fourth generation of family to take wheel
A CAREER on the buses is in the blood of Mark ... [more]
