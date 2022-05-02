Bus driver is fourth generation of family to take wheel

A CAREER on the buses is in the blood of Mark Austin.

He is the fourth generation of his family to drive buses, dating back about 100 years.

Mr Austin, 50, from Sonning Common, is celebrating his 20th anniversary with Reading Buses.

His father and grandfather, both called Geoffrey, and great grandfather all drove for Thames Valley Buses, which is now part of Reading Buses.

Mr Austin, who lives with his wife and daughter, said bus driving was a good career.

He said: “I would certainly say the challenge of getting your full bus licence and the satisfaction that comes with the job itself should attract young people and I would encourage more to join.

“Bus driving, which is in my blood, is enjoyable. I like being out and about. I also like the driving itself and I get a lot of pleasure out of the job, which provides good money. The bus is also my mobile office and no two days are the same.”

Mr Austin, whose route takes him to Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, where he was a pupil, spends his spare time restoring and driving classic cars and motorcycles.

Caroline Anscombe, human resources director at Reading Buses, said: “Mark really does represent a family legacy and it’s great to celebrate his 20 years of service with him.

“He is testament that driving buses can be a job for life and is a career that has always been needed.”