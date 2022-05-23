Monday, 23 May 2022

Jubilee party

A PARTY will be held outside the Red Lion pub in Peppard to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Peppard Revels is organising the event on bank holiday, Thursday, June 2 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

All the tables have been reserved but people are invited to bring a rug and picnic to join in with the celebrations, which will include the lighting of a beacon.

