Jubilee party

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of
Monday, 23 May 2022
A PARTY will be held outside the Red Lion pub in Peppard to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Peppard Revels is organising the event on bank holiday, Thursday, June 2 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
All the tables have been reserved but people are invited to bring a rug and picnic to join in with the celebrations, which will include the lighting of a beacon.
23 May 2022
