Health centre anniversary

Monday, 23 May 2022
SONNING Common Health Centre is to mark its 50th anniversary with a community celebration.
Patients are invited to attend the event on Saturday, September 3 from 11am to 3pm.
There will be children’s activities, a display about the centre’s history and stalls from groups such as the Green Gym, Health Walks and Active Leaders.
Past and present staff will attend. If you used to work at the centre or know someone who did and has moved away, contact the centre for an invitation.
Email Sue Abbott on sue.abbott6@nhs.net or Sue Litchfield on sue.HAT1999@gmail.com
