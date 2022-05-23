Monday, 23 May 2022

Bingo night

A BINGO night in aid of Sonning Common Pre-School will be held at the village hall next Friday (May 27) from 7.30pm.

There will be prizes donated by local businesses and a cash bar.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from Sonning Common Co-op and Heath & Watkins in Wood Lane or email info@sonningcommon
preschool.co.uk

