Land trust to close

A TRUST in Sonning Common that was set up to protect land from development is to close.

The Sonning Common Open Spaces Trust will hold an extraordinary general meeting next month with a view to ending.

Sheila Walker, who chairs the trust, said: “There’s no point keeping it open, I don’t think that’s sensible.

“There’s not enough money in the trust now — someone would have to raise a lot of money and they would need new trustees because we don’t have the time. We have also had trustees pass away, sadly, due to age.”

The trust, which was set up in the Nineties, campaigned to stop areas of land being built on.

Its biggest achievement was in 1998 when Millennium Green, off Peppard Road, was saved and the Millennium Green Trust was founded.

Miss Walker, who lives in Kennylands Road, said all villagers were welcome at the meeting, which will be held at the village hall in Wood Lane on Tuesday, July 5 at 7.15pm.

Meanwhile, former parish councillor Tom Fort is to succeed Miss Walker as chairman of Millennium Green Trust.

He resigned from the council last year after a “retirement” village of up to 133 flats was approved.

For more information about the trust, email

tomfort3@gmail.com