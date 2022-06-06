Fish bus trips for this month

THE minibus service in Sonning Common has released its June timetable.

The Fish Volunteer Centre is offering shopping and leisure trips to members of the community who have difficulty finding their own means of transportation.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27 and there will also be a visit to Reading town centre on Tuesday, June 7.

On Thursday, June 9, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and the bus will go to Henley Farmers’ Market on Thursday, June 23.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, June 21, the bus will go to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am.

There will be a mystery tea tour trip on Tuesday, June 14 for £6 with pick-up from 1.30pm.

There will be a pub lunch trip on Thursday, June 16 with a pick-up time of 11.30am and a garden centre trip on Wednesday, June 22 with a pick-up time of 1pm, both for £6.

A £12 trip to Lechlade and Buscot Park will take place on Wednesday, June 15, with a pick-up time of 10.45am from the village hall and a return time of 4pm.

Admission to Buscot Park costs £10 or free for National Trust members.

The visit will begin at Hillier Garden Centre in Lechlade for lunch and then take in Buscot Park, family home of Lord Faringdon. A small tearoom will be the final stop. This trip requires a minimum of 10 people.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk