Monday, 06 June 2022

Village rec almost ready

SONNING Common’s new recreation ground could be ready by the end of this month.

Finishing touches are being made at Memorial Park with benches and picnic tables being installed.

The Florence House Children’s home raised money for a colourful “buddy bench” and SOHA has funded two picnic tables.

Bow-top fencing to enclose the play area is on order.

The play area will have a slide, climbing net and sleeper steps, a roundabout, numerous swings, a large tractor climbing frame, sommersault bars and a “cliff rider” pole vault.

The equipment was funded by Tarmac and the Boshier Hinton Foundation funded the accessible roundabout.

The park will need to be signed off by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents before it can open to the public.

