Bands bring the fun to Grove Road, Sonning Common jubilee celebrations

BANDS performed hits including Sweet Caroline and Hey Jude at the jubilee street party in Grove Road, Sonning Common.

Lee Williams, who lives in the street, organised all the music and performed with his band The Grove House Groovers, comprising his children Jack and Lally and a neighbour, Niamh Brown.

The other band were The Odd Numbers, made up of Sedgewell Road residents Nick Stacey, Guy Champion and Simon Hill. The soloists were Dave Vachel, of Heather Close, and Jodi Liz, of Grove Road.

Multiple generations came together for the festivities.

Resident Leena Wisely, one of the party organisers, said: “There was a really lovely atmosphere and everyone helped, which showed the community spirit. This was something that everyone was wanting — people even thanked the Queen for giving us a great excuse to get together. Maybe we’ll make it an annual event.”

Bunting was used from the last street party for the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012.

All the residents made a £2 donation for the arrangements and people also provided snacks.

The odd numbered houses took savoury food and the even numbered houses took sweet.