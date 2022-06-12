Music, food and children’s games... all in the name of being good neighbours

RESIDENTS of Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common, came together for a street party with food and music on Sunday.

Helen Coyne organised the event and put invitations through her neighbours’ letterboxes. She thought the Queen’s platinum jubilee was an important occasion to celebrate and saw it as an opportunity for residents to meet each other.

She said: “The jubilee has never happened before and at the same time no one spends enough time chatting to their neighbours so it was nice to share together over some bubbly.” Mrs Coyne’s husband Justin set up their barbecue for residents to get their meat cooked on and children used their garden as a “fun zone”. Husband and wife Charles and Judith Smith made a music playlist for the event and Edu Penabad played his ukulele.

There was a big canvas picture of the Queen hung up.

The residents wore red, white and blue and some people from connecting roads joined in the festivities.

Mrs Coyne said: “It was small and simple but it was lovely and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“Now I’m thinking about when we could do it again.”