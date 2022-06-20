A SUMMER fair will be held at Sonning Common Primary School tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 3pm.

The bunting has been put up by the parent teacher association for its first summer fair in two years.

There will be an 84ft inflatable obstacle course and each school year will have a stall to raise money for their chosen charities.

The pre-school, Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School and Bishopswood School will join in the fun.

Money raised by this year’s On Your Bike will be presented to the Sonning Common First Responders and the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard.