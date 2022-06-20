Monday, 20 June 2022

Roadworks

A ROAD in Sonning Common is to beresurfaced.

The work in Wood Lane will take place between 7pm on Monday, July 18 and 6am the following day.

There will be traffic lights at the junction with Reades Lane, Kennylands Road and Wood Lane to permit access from Kennylands Road into Reades Lane.

