School staff

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
STAFF are needed at Sonning Common Primary School.
Swim chaperones, lunchtime supervisors, cleaners and kitchen assistants are being hired for part-time work.
All new employees will get benefits such as free health and wellbeing services, subsidised childcare, subsidised children’s swimming lessons and a pension scheme.
The closing date for applications is Thursday, June 23 at noon.
For more information or an application form, call Mrs Matthews on 0118 972 2105 or email office@sonning
-common.oxon.sch.uk
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
