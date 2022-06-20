School staff

Monday, 20 June 2022

STAFF are needed at Sonning Common Primary School.

Swim chaperones, lunchtime supervisors, cleaners and kitchen assistants are being hired for part-time work.

All new employees will get benefits such as free health and wellbeing services, subsidised childcare, subsidised children’s swimming lessons and a pension scheme.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, June 23 at noon.

For more information or an application form, call Mrs Matthews on 0118 972 2105 or email office@sonning
-common.oxon.sch.uk 

