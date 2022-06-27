Monday, 27 June 2022

Church is 75

AN open day will be held at St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common on July 9 to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

There will be guided tours at 11am and 2pm and parishioners will be on hand to talk about their involvement in parish life.

The church choir will also sing and there will be free cream teas.

