Minibus trips for month

THE minibus service in Sonning Common has released its July timetable.

The Fish Volunteer Centre offers shopping and leisure trips to residents who have difficulty finding their own means of transport.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, July 4, 11, 18 and 25 and there will be a visit to Reading town centre on Tuesday, July 5.

On Thursday, July 7, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and the bus will go to Henley Farmers’ Market on Thursday, July 28.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Wednesday, July 27, the bus will go to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am.

A free trip to Fish’s drop-in afternoon tea in the village hall will take place on Monday, July 11 with pick-up from 1.15pm and return at 4pm.

There will be a mystery tea tour trip on Tuesday, July 19 for £6 with pick-up from 1.30pm.

A pub lunch trip will take place on Thursday, July 21 with a pick-up time of 11.30am and a garden centre trip on Tuesday, July 26 with a pick-up time of 1pm (both £6).

A trip to Summer in Bloom at Kew Gardens will take place on Wednesday, July 6, with a pick-up time of 9.45am from the village hall and a return time of 3.30pm (£10). There will be a chance to buy tickets for a train tour around the 300 acres of gardens for £6.50 which will begin at Victoria Plaza.

The drivers provide commentary on the flora and fauna, historic buildings and conservation work and the full tour takes about 40 minutes.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.

org.uk