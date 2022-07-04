Community ‘shed’ plan delayed

PLANS for a community “shed” in Peppard have been put back to next year.

It will be erected in the car park at the War Memorial Hall as a safe place for people to meet, chat and practise their skills in making, mending and creating different objects such as furniture.

It was hoped to have the shed in place by the end of this year but the target date is now spring next year in order to raise £35,000.

Sheila Maughan, who runs the newly named Shedquarters project, said: “It’s still going ahead but it is progressing slowly because we have to do things properly.

“I think it’s going to be worthwhile.”

The trustees of the hall in Gallowstree Road have approved use of the land and planning permission has been granted by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The idea of men’s sheds in Britain was inspired by a movement in Australia.

Ms Maughan, who is a trustee of the Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common, came up with the idea after she noticed that not many men attended the charity’s monthly tea parties.

However, the “shed” will welcome men and women of all ages.

Ms Maughan has to decide whether to have a wooden shed or, more likely, bring in portable cabins.