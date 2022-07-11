Monday, 11 July 2022

Club taster

THE youth club in Sonning Common is to hold taster sessions for children in school year five next week.

These will be held in the hall at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School on Wednesday and Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. There will be a tuck shop.

Entry costs £2. For more information, email youth
leader@sonningcommon
parishcouncil.gov.uk

