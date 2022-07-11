Club taster

THE Care Hub in Goring will stage a “Communi-Tea” ... [more]
Monday, 11 July 2022
THE youth club in Sonning Common is to hold taster sessions for children in school year five next week.
These will be held in the hall at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School on Wednesday and Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. There will be a tuck shop.
Entry costs £2. For more information, email youth
leader@sonningcommon
parishcouncil.gov.uk
11 July 2022
