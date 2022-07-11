School recognised for sports initiatives

SONNING Common Primary School has been recognised for its pupils’ involvement in sport.

The Grove Road school has been given the School Games Gold Mark Award as a reward for its engagement in the School Games.

It had to fulfil criteria including the number of pupils participating in sport or involved in leadership roles and the number of competitions pupils take part in. It also had to show links with local clubs or organisations.

Teacher Tom Andrews said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our events possible.

“We are committed to using the School Games to try to engage those young people who haven’t previously been active or represented our school and ensure that all our students have a positive experience and want to try out new activities beyond school too.

“We believe in the power of physical activity and school sport and give opportunities to those young people that need it most either as a participant, leader, official or volunteer.”

The School Games Mark is a government-led award scheme which was launched in 2012. Almost 19,000 schools nationwide are enrolled in the Games, which consist of inter-school competitions as well as county and national finals.